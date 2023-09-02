Roglic plays cat and mouse with Evenepoel in the Vuelta a España

Roglic watered the Italian Filippo Ganna with the stage winner’s cava, who arrived after 20 minutes. Manuel Bruque (EFE)

Sepp Kuss is a world compressed into one kilometer rising towards the Xorret de Catí. Wild road, rough asphalt, twisted like the tortuous trunks of the Aleppo pines that, cloudy afternoon, give their shade to no one. The cyclist from Colorado does not need it when he begins a programmed herd work that will give the stage to his teammate Primoz Roglic and he will reward him with the leader’s red jersey.

Such is the power of his Jumbo, that he plays with everyone, and not everyone laughs with them, so jovial; Such is the courage of Kuss, who enjoys nature when he pedals and breathes agitated, and turns into poetry a task that his colleagues in the superior team -before him, through the mountains and rocks of Alicante, through the endless and heavy Carrasqueta , Van Baarle, Gesink, Kelderman, Tratnik and Attila Valter, kilometers and kilometers after a hopeful escape for a minute; desolate, a few hours- they carry out like programmed robots looking obsessively at the motherboard that regulates their behavior. That is, the computer screen that tells them the watts, and they only look human when, from time to time, they take off their glasses for a second and wipe the sweat from their foreheads that stings their eyes. And on the run, soulless robots are not appreciated. The oldest of the escapees, who are more than 30, says the Portuguese Rui Costa, world champion 10 years ago, intelligent and wise in the breakaways, who explodes at the finish line: “How much display of the Jumbo, too much, what is missing of consideration, they do not let leaks arrive. I don’t see well that they want to win everything, that they don’t leave anything to others…”.

Rui Costa does not understand, or perhaps he understands it too well, that Primoz Roglic, who feels so strong, his legs respond to his whims with such joy, has decided when he starts not only that he wants to win the stage (that he wants to add his 11th victory in the five Vueltas that he has run, and three that he has won, and that every year he has won at least one), but that, like Antonio Tiberi, an Italian on the run, he amused himself by killing a cat with a shot on the streets of San Marino, he has fun, and much more, champion sadism, making Remco Evenepoel suffer, the rival who motivates him the most, who likes to torture him the most. Wind him up and dunk him. The game of cat and mouse with which he had such a good time in the Volta a Catalunya and in the Giro, until the Belgian in pink dropped out due to covid, and that he repeats in Xorret de Catí, and he does it splendidly thanks to Kuss .

The Dutch journalist Thijs Zonneveld expresses like nobody else what Kuss is, who also likes to win to drink on the podium the cava that others squander in festive foam, and he confesses, so much bubble makes him a little drunk. “He is the velvet lever of the Jumbo to burst the stages, the wild card of Jonas Vingegaard and Roglic, he is not a stressed rooster, he does not want to suffer thinking about a general classification, he is a swallow that flutters”, writes of the North American cyclist who when he is left little more than a kilometer of ascent, and Lenny Martínez, courageous in the red jersey who is going to lose, has already detached himself from his wheel, climbs from the back of Remco Evenepoel, the proud Belgian, national jersey on his back, who is He insists on going first, and walks away. Kuss achieves a minimal advantage, 20 meters, no more, no less, that he controls, that he measures by turning his gaze from time to time and observing Evenepoel, who is the target. And behind the Belgian who is wearing himself out, Roglic waits. The job done, Kuss lets himself be caught up and, free, pedals behind him, calm. Evenepoel tenses and does not give up his head. Roglic, patient, only got up from the saddle in the last meters. He accelerates hard and wins. And he laughs. “How many leaders does the Jumbo have? We are three, right? And maybe someone else, he hahahaha… ”.

He laughs for the victory, for the superiority of his team, his festivals, which, however, do not morally sink the audience. Behind Kuss and four more who maintain the advantage acquired in Javalambre, the five best of the Vuelta -Evenepoel, Roglic, Vingegaard, Mas and Ayuso- are grouped separated by 21s. They all declare themselves happy. Also Evenepoel, who remains ahead despite so much play. “I’m proud. I’m not so well physically and they haven’t been able to overtake me more than in the sprint. And they are wasting a lot. La Vuelta only takes a week… ”, he says to deny the Slovenian the pleasure of the year inflicted. “And I could have won the stage, but I thought another rider had already entered and I didn’t compete in the sprint against Roglic…”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.