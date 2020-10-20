The Tour of Spain 2020 is already underway. It has started on Tuesday and in October, two rarities, and it will be developed entirely in autumn, another anomaly, between strict anti-pandemic measures. Could there be more singularities? Well yes, there were. The Vuelta started with a high finish at Sanctuary of Arrate, another touch of exception. There, on a peak of enormous cycling tradition, Primoz Roglic imposed his law to holster andl first red jersey. Still hungry.

To remember those first peculiarities, Tuesday and October, the Vuelta was inaugurated with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus. If we are here today it is because of the impact of the pandemic, which forced the calendar to be moved and the three Dutch stages that were to have preceded Arrate to be abolished. And to remember that second anachronism, autumn, the opening stage was played under the rain. To get into the atmosphere.

In that rain it rolled the first leak of the race, formed by Cavagna, a classic adventurer in the past Tour who is nicknamed the TGV, the French speed train, accompanied by Sütterlin, Jauregui, Wellens and Bol. Always controlled by the Movistar and the Jumbo. There were also the first dropouts: Frank, Van Wilder, Geniez … And the first falls, including that of an important man for the general, Daniel Felipe Martinez, winner this year of the Dauphiné and of a stage in the Tour. After a medical check-up and assessing the withdrawal, the Colombian decided to continue. We’ll see until when.

It was not necessary to reach the Arrate ramps to solve some of the unknowns of this Vuelta. In the former port of Elgeta, third category, Chris Froome got off the hook, just when his Ineos teammate, Andrey Amador, threw ahead for Richard Carapaz. It ended at 11:12 minutes. It is the downfall of a myth. Definitely. Thibaut Pinot, Ion Izagirre also lagged behind there… And shortly before Michael Woods had done it, although in this case by accident.

Ineos maintained command on the Eibar climb, with a pounding pace from Iván Ramiro Sosa. Without looking at the past. But the Jumbo soon rebelled against the British dictatorship and decided to impose its own order. Sepp Kuss attacked to form a first selection of eight runners, in which his boss Primoz Roglic entered, not Tom Dumoulin, and also the head of Ineos, Carapaz. From Movistar, Enric Mas replied, who was seen with easy pedaling. It is the Spanish hope. Alejandro Valverde reached 51 seconds. Hugh Carthy launched the first blow for the victory, riveted by a Roglic that lengthens the form from the Tour. Carapaz qualified in second position. For now La Vuelta points to that duel: Roglic-Carapaz. With permission from Mas, who wants to make the leap. And it can.