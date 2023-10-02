There is Bora-Hansgrohe in Primoz Roglic’s future. The 33-year-old Slovenian, winner of the last Giro d’Italia, has already announced that he will leave Jumbo-Visma the day after his victory in the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday. Specifying that the official announcement would arrive after the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday 7 October. What future then for the Slovenian, who among other things has 3 Vueltas and the Olympic gold in the time trial in his very rich list of 80 victories? According to what Gazzetta has reconstructed, barring last-minute surprises, Bora-Hansgrohe will be Roglic’s next team: it’s easy to imagine that he will (also) attempt to attack the Tour de France in 2024, the only grand tour he’s missing to ideally put the triple crown on your head. Now, however, in any case, head on to the final commitments of a season already studded with 15 successes: Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday, Lombardia on Saturday.