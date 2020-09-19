It is the stage of the Jura, the calcareous and salty hills with fossils of seahorses, the wines in 720cc bottles and the Morbier cheeses and also those of the Comté with a minimum diameter of 75 centimeters. And it is impossible not to remember the sad Spanish dinosaurs that a couple of decades ago shone in the towns of the region: Aitor González, extraordinary in the Pontarlier frost of July 2000; and the clever Mercado who deceived Txente in Lons le Saunier in 2004, two champions with a shattered life thrown away after sporting successes, and retroactive nostalgia is a thing of the old, the only ones who seem to know that the joy of victory lasts one second.

Young cyclists, immortal by definition, all-powerful, as Aitor and Mercado were then, only live in the present, and laugh at full speed at the future, so fast they accelerate Bennett, Sagan, Trentin, Van Avermaet, sprint and classic hunters escaping from the squad, they advance to life, arriving in Champagnole, scorching in September, three days before the autumn. All of them are mocked, winged, by the Danish Andersen, the same from Lyon on the slope of Eses, and Roglic, calm in the peloton, surely envies his Cervélo bike, so light and aerodynamic, and next year he will ride it too. all his bananas of the Jumbo, and it hurts the Slovenian, who will surely win the Tour this Friday after winning the Planche des Belles Filles half time trial-half time trial, his black bike, mistreated by an insensitive and suspicious commissioner.

Roglic’s lightest Bianchi, the one he uses in the high mountain stages, is black and not Coppi blue of a lifetime because saving the glossy enamel saves 100 grams and can be closer to the minimum weight of 6,800 grams for the entire bike, and Roglic hates being overweight in all his embodiments, just as Ocaña hated him, who pierced all the parts of his bike he could, and the lightest he had was the metal color of titanium that a friend got him from the Airbus factory. In Toulouse, like all great cyclists, After the liberating arrival at Col de La Loze, on Wednesday, the commissioner who checks the bikes for engines, scanned Roglic’s black and then insisted on removing the bottom bracket.

The director of the Jumbo, Merijn Zeeman, demanded that a mechanic do it and the commissioner passed him and did it himself, he did not see anything strange but he damaged several pieces with his clumsy handling. Zeeman, up to his neck with adrenaline and tension, insulted and shook him, and the stewards gave him a fine of 1,800 euros and expelled him from the Tour, but Roglic had time to repair his black bike for the ascent of 5, 9 kilometers, the less than 20 minutes that will be perhaps the most important in the life of the 2019 Vuelta winner. “But I have not yet decided whether to change or not,” he warns.

Between Lure, the start, and the finish line, 745 meters higher, there are 30.3 kilometers practically flat and 5.9 kilometers of wall, which everyone already knows from the various arrivals at the top of the last decade. “It will be an effort of an hour or a little more”, analyzes Patxi Vila, Movistar coach; “About 40 minutes on the flat and 20 uphill, for which the best will leave the goat and change it for a normal bike. The climb will take less time, but it will be where more differences will be made ”.

The difference between shooting at 50 or 51 per hour is 2%; that of climbing at 19 or 20 per hour, 5%. And the climb will be hard, for very light developments [Valverde calzará en su Canyon un 39/30]: a difference in altitude of 500 meters will be saved in 5.9 kilometers, with 300 meters, the final ones, more than 20%; three kilometers at more than 10% and 2.6 kilometers at more than 7%.

Roglic arrives with a 57s advantage over his compatriot Pogacar, which seems more than enough given the old Slovenian’s mastery in time trials, the specialty in which he began to excel in cycling four years ago, in Chianti, the Giro del 16 When, at 26, the one who jumped on skis as a youth reached the first division of cycling. Pogacar is not very clumsy, however, and everyone remembers that he did nothing to get 9s out of Roglic in the Slovenian championship, but everyone also points out that that day, on a similar route, Roglic faced the final climb with the goat, without changing his bike, like rehearsing for the Tour, and therefore, due to the defeat, it is expected to see Roglic win the Tour on a black bike. “And I’m calm,” he says. “So far everything has gone well.”

Behind the first two there are positions dancing, which, for those who defend or attack them, will suppose equally fierce fights, or more in a cascade of challenges: Superman López, the cyclist so jinxed with mechanical problems or falls, he will defend his third place, the gap on the podium of the Champs Elysees that a Colombian almost always has, with 1m 39s over Richie Porte, with which he has a margin of three seconds per kilometer; Landa has only the fourth position of the Australian leathery at 22s and Mas, at 51s the fifth of Landa and has a cushion of 99s on the seventh Yates.

And in only the 5.9 kilometers of ascent to La Planche, the only ones timed to decide the prize of the mountain, a first that gives 10 points, Carapaz will have to defend his mountain jersey that depends on two points on Pogacar and seven on Roglic. If he succeeds, the Ineos rookie would be the first Ecuadorian to stand on the podium of the Champs Elysees, or any other final podium of the Tour, to receive an award.

Caruso wants the tenth place of Valverde

Valverde plays being Poulidor, the only 40-year-old who has finished in the top 10 in the last history of the Tour, or being Agostinho, the Portuguese who finished eleventh when he turned 40. The margin between one place and another in history and in the questions of the maybe it is only 19 seconds. Behind him is the Italian Damiano Caruso, Landa’s gigantic assistant who gives the tenth place, and to displace, precisely to Valverde, a champion, an exceptional value. Caruso, 31, a cyclist of those who is always defined as solid, resistant, off-road, hard-working, and gregarious of gold, especially as Nibali’s butler, confesses in the Gazzetta dello Sport that he has always felt undervalued, and that a top ten would not be a bad thing to improve the esteem he arouses and, incidentally, to awaken the memory of the Italian coach with a view to the World Cup.

Tour classifications.