Primoz Roglic master of the Tirreno-Adriatico, but Italy raises its head again with the powerful attack of Caruso and the brilliant Ciccone. After the Tortoreto stage, here is the encore of the Slovenian of Jumbo-Visma in the queen stage, Morro d’Oro-Sarnano Sassotetto, 166 km, with an uphill finish. Stage shortened by 2.5 km due to weather conditions: from 1465 meters, the arrival was lowered to 1283 meters due to the very strong gusts of wind that jeopardized the safety of the runners and which the runners found contrary on the final climb. These are the perfect endings for Roglic, very good at getting out of the wheel of the British Geoghegan Hart in the last meters and beating Giulio Ciccone with a backstroke, more and more convincing. Third Geoghegan Hart and fourth Hindley: with the bonus of 10”, Roglic snatches the blue leader’s jersey from the German Kamna, fifth. Then Vlasov, Landa, Almeida and Damiano Caruso, ninth, the great protagonist of the day. Roglic, 33, has a strong focus on the Giro d’Italia: already third in 2019 behind Carapaz and Nibali, Olympic gold medalist in the time trial in Tokyo 2021, winner of three Vueltas and Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2020, the pink race is the ‘main objective of the season where he will challenge the world champion Evenepoel. In the standings, Roglic has 4” on Kamna and 12” on Almeida; Ciccone is ninth at 24”.

The first to move is Damiano Caruso, 2nd in the 2021 Giro, who attacks 4.6 from the finish. What a beautiful sign that of the Sicilian. Caruso has 8″ at – 3.5 km, Adam Yates moves from behind, while the headwind and the rain alternate with snow on the side of the road. With 3 km to go, Caruso still has 8” on the other big names who control each other. The wind in the face doubles the effort. Caruso’s advantage increases again: 20” at 2500 meters from the finish. The Ragusan climbs very strongly, and will return to the Giro d’Italia. We are at 24” at 1900 meters. The wind sweeps the road and the leaves, while Caruso has 19” at 1600 when the American Carthy accelerates at the head of the group, with Hindley, Kamna, Kelderman and Roglic. Ciccone attacks at 1300 meters with Hindley, Caruso has 22”. At 1200 meters here is Mas, 2nd in the Vuelta and Lombardia, with Ciccone. Last kilometer for Caruso, who grits his teeth. He doesn’t look back, he’s beautiful and powerful. But from behind Mas and Ciccone come back at 800 meters. Four in command: Caruso, Landa, Ciccone and Mas. At 350 meters the big names are all together and we prepare for the uphill sprint with a very strong headwind. Until Roglic’s winning point. Program / Saturday, sixth stage, Osimo Stazione-Osimo, 193 km and 3000 meters in altitude: it is the day of the famous Walls of the Marches, with three laps of a demanding circuit. Arriving in Osimo, in the last 10 km you face the Wall of via Roncesvalle which continues on via del Borgo, all in pavé over 1 km long at about 15% average and with peaks of 22%. A short dive follows before climbing via Olimpia for a length of less than a kilometer with a few hundred meters at 16%, then you enter the historic center on a slight ascent on porphyry paving. Sunday the conclusion in San Benedetto del Tronto with a stage in line, the last sprint before the Milan-Sanremo.