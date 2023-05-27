In Tarvisio, at the vertex where the borders of Austria, Slovenia and Italy intersect, Mount Lussari; at its top, after a climb that makes the best cyclists in the world look like sweaty little weekenders, at 10 an hour, a sanctuary for three peoples, for three linguistic families, Slavic, Germanic, Romance; at its gates, a unique setting for the victory of Primoz Roglic, a 33-year-old Slovenian, who beat Geraint Thomas by 14s in the most even Giro that many remember —the fourth in history: the tightest, that of 1948, which Fiorenzo Magni beat Ezio Cecchi by 11s—, the most calculating due to the personality of the fighters, who are separated by no more than 100 meters, the last hill to the church, endless, after traveling 3,230 kilometers in 20 days. And around him, hundreds of Slovenian flags flutter, and shouts of joy can be heard. Roglic, who lost a Tour in a similar time trial, starting as a favorite with the jersey yellow, wins a Giro making Thomas, the calm, very calm Welshman, suffer the same taste of defeat, metallic as blood, who starts in pink, and is the favorite, before 18.6 kilometers, with an advantage of 26s.

The Portuguese João Almeida, also third in the time trial, will accompany them on the podium in Rome, so far away, and a plane flight on Sunday morning, where the President of the Republic awaits them, after a last tourist stage and a sprint .

“In life, sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, but if you keep fighting after losing, victory comes,” says Roglic, who found reasons to feel cursed again in the middle of the climb, when he faced a curve of cement with a duct in his radio pedaling with the cadence of an amateur in mountain bike (the sprocket, 44 teeth, is larger than the chainring, 41, and the chain is crossed), it rotates with such a grinder that it ends up pedaling empty. The chain comes off the chainring. Roglic descends quickly and puts her in his place. The mechanic who accompanies him on the motorcycle (there is no room for cars, the climb is so narrow), with the spare bike on his shoulder, takes time to start pushing him. He finally does it. “It’s what I’m here for, to have hope, to fight for it, whether I win later or not.”

His Jumbo teammates, those who have given their watts for him, who watch him on TV from the finish line, scream in horror. By the last control point, four kilometers from the end, he passed with a 16s advantage over Thomas. The Giro, on days of rain, cold, covid, falls, stoppages, bad mood and sadness, and the immensity of the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, is played in a chain jump. In a handful of seconds. The final push from the mechanic, the help of a fan, anger and fear, so much adrenaline all at once, however, accelerated Roglic, who ended up pedaling furiously. “It was good for me deep down. He allowed me to rest for free for a few seconds because I was standing there. Yes, I rested”, jokes Roglic. “But obviously I had enough to keep going hard. It had legs.”

The calm Welshman, a master in managing effort, so calm when it came to changing his helmet and putting on a cold and well-ventilated road one instead of the suffocating time trial that he wore in the 10 flat kilometers, and there he gave Roglic 8s, he does not find the spark of emotion that makes him go further. “If you had told me this [que iba a acabar segundo en el Giro] in February, even March, when I was in Catalonia, I probably would have bitten your hand off,” says Thomas, 37, who had he kept his jersey Rosa would have been the oldest winner ever. “It’s pretty hard to swallow right now, but I think when I do sink in, I’ll be able to be proud of it. But yeah, I’m getting too old to put up with these things.”

Finally, the breakdown is the sign of fate, the push that compensates you like few for a bitter defeat. “Since before the Giro started, I knew that the time trial would be decisive,” says Roglic, who adds the Giro a las tres Vueltas (2019 to 2021), Olympic gold in the Tokyo 2020 time trial and a Liège to the list of his best wins. “I also wanted to show everything I learned from the experience I had in a similar situation. And that happened. I got it today. And all the people, what a crowd [y en ese momento, bocinazos de coches de aficionados eslovenos y banderas que recorren Tarvisio como si hubieran ganado el Mundial de fútbol, hacen inaudibles sus palabras]all this support, make this day very, very, special, which I will remember for the rest of my life”.

