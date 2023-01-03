2023 has just begun and Primoz Roglic already has a reason to celebrate. This time the bicycle and road races are not involved. In fact, the Slovenian ace of Jumbo-Visma has recently become a father for the second time. The newcomer enriches the splendid family that the winner of three Vueltas of Spain built with his wife Lora after the arrival of their eldest son Lev in 2019. Waiting for news on the competitive front, the year could not have started better.

AD Roglic has chosen social media to announce the second paternity. The 33-year-old Slovenian posted a photo of himself with his newborn, with an explanation: “When the year has just begun and there is already the most important victory of the season to celebrate. We are happy and grateful for the possibility of expanding the family with another child”. And among the many congratulatory messages there is also that of Tadej Pogacar, the man who denied Roglic the victory of the 2020 Tour de France and the rival of a thousand battles.

OBJECTIVE The arrival of the second child is the best way to start a crucial season for Primoz. The Slovenian will attempt the assault on the Giro d’Italia with the aim of improving on the third place of 2019, thus expanding his already great palmares. There are already three general classifications on the bulletin board at the Vuelta of Spain, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2020 and the Olympic time trial gold in 2021, as well as many other competitions.