The Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, the latter winner of the Tour de France ahead of his compatriot, continue to lead the UCI individual ranking, in which the Spanish Alejandro Valverde, twelfth in the gala round and eighth in the recent World Cup in Imola, returned to the ‘top 10’.

According to the ranking made public this Tuesday by the highest body of world cycling, Roglic (Jumbo Visma) tops the table with 4,390 points, by Pogacar’s 3,599 (UAE Team Emirates), while third is the Danish Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

France’s Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), world champion, climbed to fifth position, just behind the Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma), second in Imola.

The Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López (Astana), comes out of the ‘top 10’ and is eleventh, unlike Valverde, who rises three and is placed ninth.

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and the Spanish Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) are also descended, which become thirteenth and fourteenth. Colombian Nairo Quintana (Arkea) remains sixteenth.