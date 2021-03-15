Primoz Roglic showed his disappointment after letting out a Paris-Nice that he was leading before the final stage. “It was not the scenario I expected. I made mistakes. The first crash dislocated my shoulder, and after the second crash, I was so far behind that I couldn’t get back. It was a great fight to the end where I gave it my all. I am disappointed, but this is also part of our sport. However, I also bring positive things from this start to my season, “said the Slovenian after the stage.

Now, think about recovering and sticking with your schedule. “We will certainly remember those moments. We need to learn from this edition of Paris-Nice and make plans for the next goals. Now I am going to recover and try to prepare for the races to come.” “It was a bad day for us,” he concluded the sports director Grischa Niermann. “After Primoz crashed on the first descent, he was able to come back quite quickly. When he slipped again on the same descent, his chain also came loose. He came within twenty meters of the peloton, but then he had to give in and it was over.

The director of the Jumbo is confident that his star rider will rise from this blow. “We can only blame ourselves. I think Primoz is very strong mentally and that he will come out better from this too. He has shown it before. It’s a shame for now, but we also won three stages and the green jersey. Of course, we came here to win the final classification, but from now on we have to look to the next races ”, He sentenced.