Alexander Kristoff, the experienced 35-year-old Norwegian, already stage winner in 2014 and 2018, won the sprint in Nice and became the first yellow jersey of this atypical Tour, of a 107th edition that was supposed to have started two months ago, but was pushed by the pandemic at the gates of September. The UCI led a forward escape, to save time, with a new calendar focused on three months. Paradoxically, the old dates would have been safer than the new ones. Who would have thought. On this August 29, France is in full growth, with the data triggered, and the Alpes-Maritimes, the department that hosts the Grand Depart, has been declared a red zone.

On the eve they didn’t talk about anything else. Will there be positives for coronavirus? How many teams will finish the race? Will the Tour arrive in Paris? But once the competition started, the debate was over. The inherent risks of cycling replaced fear of the pandemic. They will think about it again at the hotel. The summer rain, more slippery than in other times of the year, created numerous dangerous situations that affected important people in the squad. The most affected was Pavel Sivakov, the third man of Ineos. Also his partner Amador. Bad start for Bernal’s team. In addition to Porte, the candidate who always appears in the bets and never on the podium. And Pinot. And Alaphilippe. And Buchmann. And López. And Soler. And De la Cruz. And Snow. And Rojas. And Valls, who broke a clavicle… A storm of falls.

The fear of losing the race before even starting, the panic of filling the squad with off-hooks like Sivakov, sounded the alert among the French great’s bosses, especially in Jumbo-Visma, the team aspiring to the throne of the shaken Ineos. Tony Martin, hardened in a thousand battles, took the lead, put out his winged arms as if to take flight, and slowed down the pace of the stage. All of the hand, so we avoid dangers. In cycling there is a figure called ‘pattern’, which usually coincides with the leader or the top favorite. Here, theoretically, the role of skipper corresponds to number 1, Egan Bernal, the current champion. But in practice, Primoz Roglic took on those gallons to tell other colleagues how to run. Piano, piano.

Kristoff wears the first yellow jersey of the 2020 Tour muffled in his mask.

STUART FRANKLIN (AFP)



Without clear authority Astana poked his head to show his disagreement. “We do not stop,” communicated Gorka Izagirre. And Omar Fraile tensed the group on the descent to end the truce. It didn’t last long. The Kazakh team was about to eliminate their own leader of the ranks, Superman Lopez, who lost control and swallowed a signal. Karma, some will say. So the rebellion was soon put down. Roglic dedicated a few words to Friar, as a corrective spanking. And back to the little walk, slower than a cyclist. The platoon decided to confine themselves to the threat. A good recipe to avoid falls. And to lose fans. In full descent at a trot, Karma changed curb and hit Team Jumbo. George Bennett, another third man, had an accident at a speed where it seems impossible to fall, unless the road was actually impassable, or the slow pace had betrayed concentration.

When the die seemed cast, already in the streets of Nice, karma decided to continue with its antics and was primed with half a platoon under the three kilometer banner, the technical area where times are no longer counted. Among the victims was Thibout Pinot, who was caught in a tremendous anger, and Marc Soler, one of the Spanish applicants, who repeated a visit to the asphalt. The montonera recalled that cycling is a risky sport. And that falls also occur dry. And even while standing.