“Compared to the other biologics that we have at our disposal for patients suffering from severe asthma, tezepelumab is a great therapeutic opportunity” because “it acts upstream in the inflammatory cascade and impacts one of the cytokines that is released by the alerted bronchial epithelium, alarmed, by an inflammatory stimulus which can be of various nature: infectious, smoke, particulate matter present in pollution or an allergen”. In response to “various stimuli”, in fact, “the epithelium reacts with a sort of protective attitude, triggering an immuno-inflammatory cascade. Tezepelumab acts right upstream of this cascade, blocking a cytokine, in this case thymic stromal lymphopoietin”, the Tslp, “going to have a significant impact on the clinical need of severe forms of asthma induced by various inflammatory triggers and on exacerbations which, until now, did not have such a therapeutic option available”. This was stated by Paola Rogliani, professor of Respiratory System Diseases at Tor Vergata University and director of the Respiratory System Diseases Unit, Tor Vergata Polyclinic Foundation in Rome, speaking today in Milan in a meeting with the press promoted by AstraZeneca after the approval, by Aifa, of tezepelumab in severe asthma.

The registration studies that have been conducted “have shown outcomes, therefore efficacy outcomes, of particular relevance – underlines the specialist – because it has been seen that” the treatment “certainly improves the rate of exacerbation by reducing” from 50% to 80% ” precisely this is one of the most important outcomes in patients suffering from severe asthma. But it also improves the symptoms, and this is a particularly relevant aspect which differentiates this molecule from others in the same class, as well as improving the function pulmonary, therefore the volumes that we measure with spirometry. And ultimately” there is “certainly an improvement in the quality of life”.

Currently, recalls Rogliani, “the treatment of severe asthma involves the use of a combination of inhaled molecules as basic therapy, with the possibility of adding monoclonal antibodies for eligible patients. In particular, patients with severe allergic asthma or severe eosinophilic asthma have biological options available that aim to block individual elements of the complex immune-inflammatory cascade responsible for the symptoms and clinical manifestations of asthma. These treatments leave some mediators active which can still cause exacerbations and compromise disease control and may not be suitable for patients with multiple inflammatory pathways involved in asthma, and therefore may not respond to the heterogeneity of the disease and its potential variability over time. Tezepelumab – concludes the teacher – acts directly on the epithelial damage and therefore on the 'triggering of the inflammatory cascade, allowing the simultaneous modulation of various inflammatory mediators involved in asthma”.