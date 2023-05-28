They are somersaults of the heart, and Primoz Roglic knows it better than anyone. Who knows how many times in the last few hours he has thought back to the time trial that took the 2020 Tour away from him, with the Slovenian younger than him – Tadej Pogacar – grinding the lead and him suddenly becoming older, uglier, all wrong. Who knows how many times the Planche des Belles Filles came to his mind, with its stories and legends about him. Who knows if he was thinking about it this morning doing the reconnaissance on his bike (he did, the others didn’t) while the fans who came from all over Slovenia went crazy with joy. Perhaps he also thought about it when he was forced to dismount his bike on the way up to Monte Lussari and was afraid of having definitively dropped out of the Giro. Somersaults of the heart, every time the story of a three-week long race, more than 3 thousand kilometers and just under 83 hours, turns upside down in the last stage (or in the penultimate, if the last one is a catwalk dedicated to sprinters) .