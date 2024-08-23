Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2024 – 20:09

Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) filed a complaint with the National Council of Justice (CNJ) against Airton Vieira, investigating judge in Alexandre de Moraes’ office, and Marco Antônio Vargas, auxiliary judge to the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The senator accuses them of abuse of power in carrying out investigations.

The request mentions information disclosed in newspaper reports S. Paulo Newspaperwhich suggest that the two magistrates influenced the Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation (AEED), linked to the TSE, to prepare dossiers on supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) throughout the 2022 electoral process.

“Both have been acting, in theory, with misuse of purpose and abuse of power by carrying out investigations without respecting basic procedures and fundamental rights and guarantees, to support judicial decisions of arrest and restriction of rights against previously chosen targets”, states the document released by the senator.

Two days before the request was filed, the then national justice inspector, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, filed a complaint against the judges. “There is no evidence of conduct that would characterize a functional infraction by a member of the Judiciary,” Salomão alleged in his decision.

In the new request, Marinho, who was Minister of Regional Development in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), argues that he presents a new fact, which only became public on August 21, one day after the case was filed. The senator says that it is necessary to investigate so that “the credibility of the Judiciary is restored in society”.

“The reality demonstrated by the messages is shocking due to the judge’s lack of impartiality and prudence, who even agreed to create an ‘anonymous’ email address to send complaints, to cover up the fact that a Superior Court was producing reports directed against certain people and media outlets,” argues Marinho. According to him, the seriousness demonstrated by the leaks justifies the investigation of the judges.