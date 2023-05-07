Moraes denied the release of the former DF Security Secretary and allowed visits by congressmen in groups of a maximum of 5 people

Anderson Torres, former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District and former Minister of Justice, received a visit this Saturday morning (6.May.2023) from 5 senators in the PM-DF battalion (Military Police of the Federal District), where he has been imprisoned since January. The congressmen present were Eduardo Gomes (Solidarity-TO), Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), great malta (PL-ES), Márcio Bittar (MDB-AC) and Jorge Seif (PL-SC).

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided on Friday (May 5) to maintain the former secretary’s arrest. It allowed, however, to grant visits to 38 senators on weekends on previously scheduled dates.

However, the magistrate did not allow the senators to Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) visited Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, in prison, alleging the senators’ alleged connection with the facts found in the investigation.

The minister also determined that congressmen are prohibited from taking companions or electronic equipment on the visit, in addition to “messages addressed to the custodian, of any kind”. Here’s the full of the decision (163 KB).

Here are the senators authorized to visit Torres:

In video posted on social media, Senator Magno Malta said Torres was emotionally fragile. Malta stated that “spent time listening and praying” with the former minister. He declared that “Torres does not understand and does not know why he is going through this”and that prison harms his health.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office took a stand in his favor. [Anderson Torres] and the pranks all done in his favor do not warrant arrest. The guy got into a very difficult state. His situation is very difficult and needs prayer, a lot of prayer from Brazil for his life, because in fact it is a cowardice”said the congressman.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Anderson Torres has been arrested since January 14th on suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th, by order of Moraes. On April 10, his defense asked for his arrest to be revoked. The request was denied by the minister of the STF.

The former secretary was fired from the Federal District body on January 8. Two days later, Moraes issued a preventive arrest order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport.

Torres’ testimony on the operations of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) in the 2nd round of elections was scheduled for April 24. The ex-minister’s defense requested a postponement for medical reasons. After that, Moraes asked for a report to Seape/DF (Federal Penitentiary Administration Secretariat) on the state of health of the former secretary. The medical report denies the possibility of a risk of suicide to Torres, an argument used by the defense of the former secretary in requests for the revocation of preventive detention.

Last Wednesday (May 3), Moraes determined that Torres must testify by Monday (May 8, 2023). Here’s the full (97 KB) of the decision.