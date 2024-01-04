Deputy criticized proposal to investigate Father Júlio Lancellotti in CPI at the SP City Council; application needs to be approved

The federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG) questioned whether “Does anyone still have doubts” that Bolsonarism “I would have Jesus Christ crucified” in a publication critical of the creation of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) at the São Paulo City Council to investigate NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) that operate in the center of the capital of São Paulo. One of the commission's possible targets is Father Julio Lancellotti.

“Does anyone still have doubts that Bolsonarism, as a trend that tends towards fascism, would order Jesus Christ to be crucified?”the congressman wrote in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) in the early hours of this Thursday (January 4, 2023). The image shared by Correia also asked people to protect the parish priest.

The councilor's proposal Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil-SP) was filed on December 6, but there is still no date for it to be installed, since the request needs to be approved in plenary and there is a queue of proposals from other CPIs. The movement Craco Resists will also be one of those investigated.

Father Julio Lancellotti

The 75-year-old priest became known for working in social assistance for homeless people. Priest in the pastoral ministry of Povo de Rua of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, he graduated in pedagogy at Faculdade Oswaldo Cruz and as a nursing assistant at Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Bragança Paulista. In 2021, he won the Zilda Arns award, aimed at people who contributed to the rights of the elderly. The title was delivered by the Chamber of Deputies.

In September, the priest received the Order of Merit medal from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, at the level of Grand Cross, for his work in defending human rights and the rights of people living on the streets. The honor was granted by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by means of decree. The president also called Lancellotti “man of God who represents the values ​​of Christ”on December 11th.