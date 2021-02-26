Flamengo continues at the top of Brazilian football. El Mengão, run by the historic exporter Rogério Ceni, has conquered the Brasileirão 2020 after a great heads up with International in the last days of the championship. The duel with the Porto Alegre team on the penultimate date, which ended with a victory for Flamengo, was key for Ceni’s team, who faced the last day with a two-point advantage over their rival for the title, which was worth it to be champion despite lose against São Paulo Y thus revalidate the triumph of 2019.

The end has been a real heart attack. After the defeat of Flamengo against São Paulo in Morumbí, The VAR canceled Edenilson’s goal that gave Internacional the title in the last minute of their duel against Corinthians. Technology had already deprived Colorado of yelling a goal just before halftime. But the set of Abel braga I was going to have one more. In 99, Lucas Ribeiro sent over the crossbar a ball that was worth the championship.

An irregular season of the champion

It has not been an easy season for Flamengo. The march of Jorge Jesus One month after the start of the new campaign, it left a void difficult to fill in Maracanã. His substitute, the Spanish Domènec Torrent, He had the arduous task of matching what his predecessor obtained (5 titles in 12 months), something within the reach of very few and that weighed on him from day one. He never managed to have the support of the fans, who viewed his arrival with suspicion and did not understand his game proposal.

With Guardiola’s former assistant on the bench, the team scored many goals as before, but also received as many, something that ended up eroding his relationship with staff and directors and in November, after the bulky defeat against Atlético Mineiro 4-0, he was fired despite being alive in all competitions. A very important factor that weighed down Flamengo in Torrent’s last months in office were the injuries of Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, one of the most lethal couples on the continent, and De Arrascaeta, the computer compass.

A dead king, put king. The directive did not take in finding a substitute to the Spanish. Rogério Ceni, who had been doing an impeccable job in Fortaleza, assumed command. Nor did he have an easy start because he had to find solutions in the most complicated section of the season, in which his future was at stake in the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores. São Paulo and Racing dropped Flamengo from both competitions, respectively, and was highly questioned in its first weeks.

Ceni’s passage through Mengão has been full of ups and downs. After the eliminations, he got a run in the local tournament, but with the entry into the new year, he went through a pothole that took him away from the leadership again. But In the final and most decisive stretch of the championship, he has proven to be up to the task. 6 consecutive games without losing in the last 7 matches of Brasileirão, including the triumph against Internacional on the penultimate date, which catapulted him to the final victory.

This is the seventh Brasileirão for Flamengo (1980, 1982, 1983, 1992, 2009, 2019 and 2020), which enlarges its legend in Brazil. In addition, it is the first high-level title for a Rogério Ceni who wants to make history as a coach (he won 3 with Fortaleza), as he did in his time as a São Paulo player in the past.

De Arrascaeta, undisputed leader of Flamengo

If there is a player who has shone above the rest throughout the season, it has been Giorgian De Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan was already key to achieving the five titles last year and this has been so again. With 8 goals and 9 assists -the maximum assistant of the championship together with Vinicius-, the midfielder is one of the most valuable players of the Brasileirão and continues to grow by leaps and bounds, proving that He has enough level to make the leap to Europe.

Many things are surprising about ‘Cocho’. Makes the difficult easy. You are tasked with connecting with your peers, making the game flow. Steals balls, has overflow, goal, pass, brings head to any rival that gets ahead, He always thinks very fast, but correctly and is always well placed.

Despite the injury that kept him off the pitch between October and November, De Arrascaeta returned showing his best version and has helped his team in the comeback for the title. With this trophy he adds his eighth title in Flamengo and at 26 years old he is clear that this has only just begun.

Gabigol is back

The Brazilian forward’s season has been a real roller coaster. It was difficult for him to find the goal. After the magnificent season that curdled last year, in which he put absolutely everything, it seemed strange that will not score in the first three days of the Brasileirão. The doubts surrounding her figure were quickly dispelled with 5 goals in 5 consecutive games. But the injury came and everything was cut short.

He was absent for many weeks and his morale suffered. Once the problems were overcome, it was difficult for him to catch up and the press questioned his figure game after game. Nevertheless, In the last month he has recovered his best version and the poster of one of the most lethal strikers in South America with 6 goals in the last 7 games.



Despite the time off the courts, Gabigol is among the five top scorers for Brasileirão with 14 goals, table that led by Claudinho (Bragantino) and Luciano (São Paulo), with 18 goals each. Marinho (Santos) and Thiago Galhardo (Internacional) complete the Top-5 with 17 annotations.

