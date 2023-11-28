Commission that will analyze the proposal will be installed this Wednesday (Nov 29); deputy Mauro Benevides (PDT-CE) will be the deputy

The senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) will be the president of the joint Congressional commission that will analyze the MP (provisional measure) that changes the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) subsidy rules for large companies. The federal deputy Mauro Benevides (PDT-CE) will be the vice.

The joint commission, formed by deputies and senators, which will analyze the MP 1185 of 2023 will be installed on Wednesday (29.Nov.2023), at 2:30 pm. With the change in the subsidy rule, the government estimates that it will raise around R$35 billion in 2024.

As shown by the Power360the rapporteur of the proposal will be the deputy Luiz Fernando Faria (PSD-MG).

The issue faces resistance in Congress and, therefore, deputies asked for adjustments to the economic team. The proposal’s path forward was uncertain, as the government had also sent a bill on the same subject.

According to the text, the new rules would only come into force in April of next year. Therefore, in negotiations with party leaders and Lira, the government defended the progress of the MP. If approved, it has greater revenue potential and will come into effect in January.

The Ministry of Finance treats the proposal as a priority and expects approval by the end of the year. The schedule, however, is tight. After being approved by the committee, the text still needs to be analyzed in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate, respectively. The MP expires on February 7th.

The provisional measure was sent in August by the government to regulate a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

The action being judged at the STJ dealt with the possibility of companies deducting tax incentives granted by States with the ICMS from the federal tax calculation base.

This reduction means that the federal government receives less from IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit).

According to the Federal Revenue Service, the tax exemption increased by 161.6% in 4 years and reached R$149.13 billion in 2022. In addition to increasing revenue, the government also wants to regulate and provide more transparency to taxpayers who receive the tax benefit.