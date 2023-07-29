July 29, 1973: Roger Williamson dies in Zandvoort

Roger Williamson was left to die like a dog. Trapped in a cage like a canary. Surrounded by flames that grew higher and higher as the seconds passed. One of the saddest stories of Formula 1, emblem of the lack of safety, of dead”one Sunday yes and the other again”, the ineptitude of some marshals, the cowardice of some pilots, the lack of courage of those who manage a traffic light. On 29 July 1973 – 50 years ago – the Circus returned to Zandvoort. The Dutch Grand Prix had been stopped for a year just to put the circuit to shine (already, we have seen it): resurfacing of the asphalt, installation of barriers and construction of a control tower. That day a great promise has the opportunity to show off: Williamson races in the little March but his talent is crystal clear, he emerged from the lower classes, and the following year Tyrell is waiting for him with open arms. He’s in his second race in Formula 1, but essentially his debut because in Great Britain he had been involved in the big crash that knocked out 19 cars at the start.

The accident

The Netherlands is the perfect scenario to see a star being born and instead the exact opposite will happen. During the seventh lap the 371 of the Englishman is not performing and suddenly a tire starts to go flat. Roger loses control of the car which crashes into the barriers at very high speed; the cockpit will be catapulted for 300 meters before overturning and catching fire.

Non-existent help

Nobody intervenes. Here comes the scandal. The three track safety officers present didn’t know what to do, but tried to push away Purley who instead resisted managing to get close to Williamson’s car. The cars, due to lack of race director, but also due to the lack of sensitivity that was given to accidents at the time – hoping for the best luck – continued the race passing the accident site at full speed. The marshals are impassive while the other drivers continue to turn: they do not stop their engines and the traffic light is left green. Clothes from another world. Only David Purley, Williamson’s teammate, has guts, stops and throws himself towards his friend’s single-seater. He tries to turn her over, to straighten her to get him out. Instead of helping him, the commissioners try to drive him away in a pantomime scene amidst general protests, while a poor fellow was slowly dying out under the incredulous eyes of half the world. Opponents continue to spin, the fuel spread through the air fuels the flames. The scene is increasingly gruesome. Purley snatches a fire extinguisher from the marshals’ hands but understands that there is nothing he can do for his teammate and lets himself go into desperate tears, angrily dismissing those who could have played a role but did nothing to save a human life .

We had to wait eight minutes for the actual help to arrive: they were forced to do a complete lap of the track because they couldn’t go the other way since the race was still in full swing. Poor Roger, however, had already left on a Sunday that Formula 1 will never forget. An accident that in terms of dynamics, management and consequences was the most absurd in all of history.