Roger Waters attended a pro-Julian Assange event a few days ago, and told the press that he literally screwed Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook, he said, asked him to use the 1979 Pink Floyd classic Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 in an upcoming Instagram ad.

“It came with a huge offer of money,” Waters said. “And the answer was: ‘Fuck you. Absolutely not‘”” I’m telling you this to show how insidiously they move to take control of everything, “he continued. “NI’m not going to be a part of this bullshit, Zuckerberg“.

During the event, Waters read a letter that he said was delivered to him by Facebook: “We believe the central sentiment of this song is still relevant and necessary today.” “Yet” commented the singer “they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than they already are”.

Waters concluded by pulling out FaceMash, the pre-Facebook website that Zuckerberg created at Harvard in 2003, to compare the image being given to women on campus. “How did this catch him that started with ‘She’s nice, we give her a four out of five, she is ugly, we give her a four out of five‘, how did we give him this power? ”Waters asks.

“Yet here it is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world. “Waters also recently lashed out at his former bandmate the Pink Floyd, David Gilmour, for blocking his access to the group’s social media accounts and for vetoing the liner notes for the next set of Animals. He is currently working on a memoir in which he will finally share his version of the Pink Floyd saga.