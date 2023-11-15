Buenos Aires (AFP) – The British musician Roger Waters, former leader of Pink Floyd and well-known critic of the Government of Israel, was denounced for “anti-Semitism” in Argentina, judicial sources reported, while hotels in Buenos Aires and Montevideo refuse to accommodate him.

The complaint of an individual for “incitement to racial hatred and advocacy of crime” cites the musician’s “position” and “his certain and undeniable possibility of spreading his message of hate and inciting to aggravate anti-Semitism” during his visit to Argentina.

“We want the Argentine authorities to evaluate Waters’ conduct. The Immigration Directorate can evaluate whether to prohibit his entry into the country,” the complaining lawyer, Carlos Broitman, told AFP.

Broitman recalled that in Germany investigations were opened into Waters’ use in recent concerts of “clothing similar or allegorical to that used by the Nazis, transmitting a message of hatred towards a group of people.”

The 80-year-old artist, who presented his farewell tour as a musician this week in Brazil, is scheduled to perform on Friday in Montevideo and on the 21st and 22nd in Buenos Aires, as part of his ‘This is not a drill’ tour. It is not a drill.

But, as Waters declared to the Argentine newspaper ‘Página 12’, He will have to continue staying in São Paulo because he has nowhere to stay in Buenos Aires or Montevideo.

“These idiots from the Israel lobby managed to co-opt all the hotels in Buenos Aires and Montevideo and organized this extraordinary boycott based on malicious lies they have been telling about me,” Waters told the newspaper.

“They have closed the city of Montevideo to me, I have nowhere to stop. I have to fly there directly on the day of the show,” he said, “furious” with this situation which, he said, will prevent him from having dinner on Thursday with his “friend.” , former Uruguayan president José Mujica, as planned.

Roger Waters received by the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on October 23, 2023 © Ricardo STUCKERT / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP

The president of the Central Israelite Committee of Uruguay, Roby Schindler, and of the Jewish NGO B’Nai B’Rith in that country, Franklin Rosenfeld, indicated this week in letters addressed to the Sofitel Montevideo and published on the social network a “spreader” of anti-Jewish hatred.

Schindler called Waters a “misogynist, xenophobe and anti-Semitic,” while Rosenfeld threatened to call on everyone to avoid the Sofitel chain if it decided to host the “anti-Semitic artist.”

“I have not had a single anti-Semitic thought in my entire life. What I condemn is what the Israeli government does, and I will continue to condemn it because it is wrong,” Waters told Page 12.

Days ago, in an interview with American journalist Glenn Greenwald, Waters accused Israel of exaggerating the magnitude of the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in southern Israel on October 7.

British musician Roger Waters during a performance of his “This Is Not a Drill” tour in Brasilia on October 24, 2023 © EVARISTO SA / AFP

The attack, which left at least 1,200 dead, mostly civilians, and 240 kidnapped according to Israeli authorities, triggered a bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, ruled by Hamas since 2007.

More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed in that offensive, the Hamas Health Ministry says.

Argentina has the largest Jewish community in Latin America, with about 250,000 members.