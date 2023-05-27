Roger Waters vehemently denies inciting hatred at his much-discussed concert in Berlin. The German police have launched an investigation because Waters came on stage in an outfit that resembled the uniform of an SS officer. It all turns out to be a misunderstanding, Rogers says in a statement. “The elements that have been questioned are very clearly a statement against fascism.”
