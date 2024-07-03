In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday (2), the band’s co-founder musician pink Floyd Roger Waters, now 80, has once again defended his anti-Israel stance. The interviewee’s tone was hostile, the conversation degenerated into repeated arguments, and he paused to talk to himself.

“Why didn’t Israel defend itself that morning?” Waters asked of the Oct. 7 attack, calling Hamas a “Palestinian resistance movement.” He doubted that the terrorist group had committed war crimes.

“There is no evidence” that women were raped by Hamas, he said. He acknowledged that the group “probably” killed civilians, but avoided the word “terrorism”: “They have the right to retaliate against an invader.”

In an April documentary, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s former chief operating officer, spoke with eyewitnesses to Hamas rapes and a police superintendent who counted 200,000 audiovisual items and 2,000 interviews documenting sexual violence. The film also features a recorded rape confession from a captured terrorist.

“I am prepared to admit that I cry for Gaza every morning,” Waters said. “I have never witnessed the genocide of a people before my eyes.”

Halfway through the interview, Waters began talking to himself: “Roger, calm down. Don’t stoop to his level. Stop yelling. Let him interrupt you as much as he wants.”

Waters also denied that Palestinian leaders like Yasser Arafat had rejected peace deals. “That’s a blatant lie,” he said. When the interviewer said he had spoken to former US President Bill Clinton and heard something different, Waters laughed: “Bill Clinton?! Oh my God.”

They refer to an attempted peace agreement in Camp Davidin July 2000, when Bill Clinton was in his final six months in office. Arafat met with Prime Minister Ehud Barak in the small U.S. town. The meeting was “ill-conceived and ill-advised,” Aaron David Miller, a doctor of Middle Eastern and U.S. diplomatic history, wrote on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace website in a 2020 article. Arafat was “in no hurry to reach any kind of agreement,” the expert said. He believes that the terms offered by Clinton in December of that year were more feasible than those in July, but “Barak would never accept them and Arafat would simply say no, as he did in December.”

“They are very powerful”

“When I take my stand for human rights, I’m not joking, I’m serious. I don’t care what they come up with against me. We know who we’re talking about, they’re very powerful,” Waters said. “Who are you talking about?” Morgan asked. “The Israel lobby. Not just them, but the war machine, the war lobby.”

In the view of commentators such as British conservative Douglas Murray, anti-Zionism is the new guise of anti-Semitism, which is an intolerance that has proven historically adaptable: when racism was prevalent in Germany, Jews were considered an inferior race. Meanwhile, in the Soviet Union, Jews were considered bourgeois. The criteria for intolerance may shift from race to class or other criteria, but anti-Semitism ensures that Jews “fall into” the hated category. The generic pronoun “they” recalls ancient conspiracy theories against Jews, such as the one in the book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

For the musician, the pro-Israel stance of British politicians like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer automatically makes them opponents of human rights. “We are fighting for the soul of the human race,” Waters said.

“It’s none of your business, are you deaf?” the musician said when Morgan asked him to confirm whether he had a fortune of more than US$300 million. “I’m not going to talk about my personal fortune, it’s none of your business. What matters is that I defend human rights.”

Morgan showed a clip from Waters’ YouTube channel in which the artist says the solution is a single Palestinian state and that Israelis should go “to the United States and Eastern Europe.” He said most of them are not native to the lands between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, and that Israel should apologize. “Zionism was a grave mistake,” he said.

Waters has been accused of anti-Semitism. In February 2023, the accusation came from his former partner in pink FloydDavid Gilmour. Polly Samson, his wife, posted on X: “Unfortunately, Roger Waters, you are an anti-Semite to your rotten core. You are also a Putin supporter and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-evading, slapstick-singing megalomaniac.” playbackmisogynistic, sick with envy. Enough of your nonsense.” Gilmour reposted the comment and said, “Every word is demonstrably true.”

Morgan read Samson and Gilmour’s posts to Waters, who laughed and said “no comment.”