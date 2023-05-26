Musician Roger Waters, one of the creators of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd, may have crossed the boundaries of German laws that criminalize “incitement to hatred” by performing in Berlin, say local police.

In the performance from the night of Wednesday to Thursday last week (17 and 18), Waters, who is four months away from turning 80, wore a uniform similar to those used by the SS, a paramilitary force of Adolf Hitler’s regime. On his armband, however, there was not a swastika, but the symbol with two crossed hammers used in the allegory of Nazism in the film “The Wall” (1982), with homonymous disc.

Berlin Chief Inspector of Police Martin Haweg told the newspaper Jewish News that his institution “initiated a criminal investigation regarding the suspicion of incitement” against the British musician because “the context of the clothing used is considered capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a way that violates the dignity of the victims and thus disturbs public peace”.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reacted to images from the concert on Twitter, accusing Waters of “desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust”. The name of the Dutch teenager, author of a famous diary, was placed alongside other names that the musician considers victims of the State of Israel.

A common feature at Waters’ concerts is a large inflatable pig painted with symbols including crossed hammers, oil company logos and a Star of David, a symbol of the Jews. Therefore, in addition to criticism of Israel, some accuse the artist of anti-Semitism. In the lyrics of the album “The Wall”, however, Waters criticizes anti-Semitism, racism and homophobia for the parody, mixing autobiographical traumas with negative representations of authorities and authoritarianism.

Another show in the German city of Frankfurt is scheduled for next weekend. Part of the local Jewish community promises to welcome him with a protest. Roger Waters’ farewell tour, titled “This is Not a Drill” (“This is not a test”, in free translation), will come to Brazil in October and will pass through Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Curitiba , Belo Horizonte and São Paulo.