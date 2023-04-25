DThe city of Frankfurt and the state of Hesse regret the decision of the administrative court to allow the controversial musician Roger Waters to perform in the Frankfurt Festhalle. This is reported by the responsible city treasurer. “We regret that the court did not follow our reasoning, as we still consider Roger Waters’ performance to be a serious burden.”

The politicians respected the judge’s decision. The decision and justification are currently being evaluated; it is still unclear whether an appeal will be filed. Those responsible agreed with the co-partner on how to proceed.

Covered by freedom of art

The administrative court decided on Monday that Waters could appear, otherwise his right to artistic freedom would be violated. The board of the Jewish community finds this incomprehensible. “In our understanding, the argument that the fundamental right to artistic freedom was violated by the concert cancellation by the trade fair management would only apply if anti-Semitism is now covered by artistic freedom in Germany.”

The resolution speaks for ignorance of the historical and current responsibility to combat Jew hatred in Germany. The fact that the court could not determine how the “dignity of the Jews herded together in the Festhalle during the Night of Broken Glass” could be violated by the appearance of an anti-Semite in the same place left many questions in the community.







Sedition allegations against Waters

Simone Hofmann is also “outraged and appalled, but not surprised”. The Frankfurter is involved in a civil society alliance that campaigns against the appearances of Roger Waters in Germany. She considers it unacceptable “that anti-Semitism is covered by freedom of expression”. Waters accuses her of “incitement to hatred”. “We Jews are expected to endure something like this,” she says. “If that happened to another minority, the reactions would be very different.” Hofmann expects the city and state to appeal the decision. “If that doesn’t happen, everything the city and state said beforehand was just hot air,” she says.

This is also the view of the German-Israeli Society (DIG). Tibor Luckenbach, deputy chairman of the association, believes that the city must exhaust all possibilities to take action against the performance – even if it costs a lot and has little chance of success. For the future, he calls for such situations to be prevented by checking the dedication of the festival hall.

Historical features of the festival hall

In the justification for its decision, the court said that despite the historical peculiarities of the festival hall, there have been no conditions for its use so far. In 1938, around 3,000 Jewish citizens were rounded up there, mistreated and then deported to concentration camps. In light of this historical background, the judges should judge a performance that “obviously uses symbolism based on National Socialist rule” as particularly tasteless. However, this assessment cannot play any role in the administrative and constitutional examination.







Regardless of the legal process, the Jewish community “does not want to stand by and watch a Jew-hater like Roger Waters spread his anti-Semitic poison.” She calls for a broad alliance of society as a whole to protest against the performance. The German-Israeli Society agrees. “We’ve just seen how Roger Waters reacts to the criticism: on Twitter he made confused and historically misleading comments,” says Luckenbach. “He compared himself to the Nazi victim Sophie Scholl. Everyone should demonstrate against him appearing.” The activist Hofmann wants to take part in protests. She hopes that a rally can take place right at the entrance to the fair. “Peaceful, but loud,” she wants to demonstrate against Waters. “We’re not keeping our mouths shut anymore.”