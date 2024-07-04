The episode took place after presenter Piers Morgan mentioned rapes and deaths committed by the group in the war against Israel

British musician Roger Waters, 80, a former member of the band Pink Floyd, has denied allegations that the Palestinian extremist group Hamas raped Israeli women during the October 7, 2023 attack. The artist’s statements were made in an interview with program Piers Morgan Uncensored. When confronted by the presenter, Waters pretended to be talking to himself.

The former vocalist said on Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) that cases of violence are “filthy, disgusting lies” told by the Israelis. Morgan then stated that the reports were confirmed by the UN (United Nations). Then Waters turns away from the presenter and begins talking to himself out loud.Roger, calm down. Don’t sink to his level. Stop yelling. Stop yelling back. Let him interrupt you as much as he wants.” stated.

Watch:

Roger Waters, former member of Pink Floyd, goes into a frenzy live on Piers Morgan’s show and starts talking to himself, such is the hatred he feels for Jews. pic.twitter.com/avmOhZ1UhM — 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱🚩Shalom Barba (@MafinhaBarba) July 3, 2024

Read the dialogue:

Roger Waters: “[…] All the disgusting, filthy lies the Israelis told after October 7th”.

Piers Morgan: “Which”?

Roger: “Like burning babies and women being raped, who were all completely…”

Piers: “In fact, they were [estupradas]“.

Roger: “No, they weren’t…”

Piers: “Yes, they were.”

Roger: “Well, there is no evidence.”

Piers: “It was established by the UN.”

Roger: “You can say whatever you want, but there is no evidence.”

Piers: “In fact, there is a lot of evidence. Sexual harassment and rape. Yes, there is.”

Roger: “Okay”.

Piers: “We know because Hamas broadcast it on social media.”

Roger: “Calm down, Roger. Roger, calm down. Don’t sink to his level. Stop yelling. Stop yelling back. Let him interrupt you as much as he wants.” Excuse me, Pierce, what were you saying?”