Former Pink Floyd member says US ‘is fueling war in Ukraine’ and blames NATO for conflict

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters called Joe Biden and Donald Trump of war criminals during a concert in Philadelphia (USA) last Sunday (8.Aug.2022).

The musician superimposed the phrase “War criminal. Just beginning…” to a video of Biden on the stage screen. As for Trump, the superimposed sentence read: “War criminal. Even more drone attacks that [Barack] Obama”.

The war gallery of sorts forms part of a segment of the British singer’s ongoing tour, “This is not a drill”.

Watch the moment of the show where the phrases appear:

CRITICISM TO THE USA

In an interview with CNN last Saturday (6.Aug)Waters stated that the US and Biden “are fueling the war in Ukraine”.

“Why doesn’t the US encourage [o presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, ending the need for this horrendous war that kills we don’t know how many Ukrainians?”said the artist.

Waters also blamed the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) for the beginning of invasion to Ukraine. “This war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO spreading to the Russian border.”he said.

The singer also said that the USA “they do not have the role of liberators”. He then thanked the Russia for intervening in the 2nd World War and affirmed that the North American influence was little for the end of the conflict.

Regarding tensions between the US and Chinese government over Taiwan, Waters said this is nothing more than US manipulation. According to him, contrary to what the White House claims, the island is part of Chinese territory.