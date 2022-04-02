PSV coach Roger Schmidt had compliments for FC Twente and the fighting spirit of his own team after the 3-3 in the Grolsch Veste. The coach thought it was great that his team still showed the character to fight back after a 3-0 deficit, but also sees that the battle with Ajax is becoming even more difficult.

While Joël Drommel took a large part of the blame for the early 3-0 deficit, Schmidt did not only blame his goalkeeper for the draw: ,,It was a special game for him and then you hope that he top game, but he didn’t play top game. But most players did not play a top game,” said the coach at ESPN†

The coach, who will be succeeded by Ruud van Nistelrooij next year, especially complimented FC Twente: ,,They played with an intensity and sharpness of a completely different level than us. We made many mistakes that they forced themselves. It shouldn’t be an excuse, but this was our 49th game this season. We are not machines so sometimes you don’t play your best. I think it’s fantastic what the guys have done this season.” See also Xavi, desperate: he sent a paper with instructions to his players

Whether PSV was not well prepared for FC Twente’s game? ,,Sometimes you are well prepared, you are motivated, you have a good plan and we also knew exactly what FC Twente would do, but in the end we were not ready for this intensity. The first minutes weren’t bad, but we just made a lot of mistakes. There was no confidence, not even in possession. It was better after the break, but I think we have to accept that FC Twente also deserved a point.”

About the title race with Ajax: ,,Normally after a 3-0 deficit you say: we have won a point, but in this situation that you want to become champion, we have to say that we have lost two points. Whether it will be extra difficult to become a champion? It was already difficult. We knew we had to win everything.”