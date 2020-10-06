The Nobel Prize for the field of Physics was announced on Tuesday. The award is given jointly by Roger Penrose of the US, Reinhard Gangel and Andrea Ghez for the discovery of the black hole.

“The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to give the Nobel Prize in Physics, Roger Penrose half of 2020 and the rest jointly with Reinhard Gängel and Andrea Ghez,” the Twitter handle said.

For the past several years, Nobel of Physics has been given to more than one scientist working on related subjects. Last year’s Nobel Prizes were awarded to James Peebles for his theoretical work in revealing the mysteries of the universe, and to Swiss astronomers Michael Mayer and Didier Kulos, who discovered a planet outside the solar system.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Earlier, American scientists Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British scientist Michael Huffton were selected for the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. The Nobel Prize Committee announced it in Stockholm on Monday, saying that research by the three scientists revealed a major source of blood-borne hepatitis infection that had not been detected by previously discovered hepatitis A and B viruses.