Roger Montañola (Barcelona, ​​37 years old) likes to claim his independent character despite being the visible head of Espai CiU, the platform with which the PDeCAT hopes to remain in Congress. Supporting them, he says, is saying yes to the search for agreements that contrasts with the “opposition to everything” of Junts.

Ask. Junts or ERC say that they are not going to Congress to reform Spain but only to defend the Catalans. And you?

Answer. We will go to do what the CiU representatives did for more than three decades: work for the interests of Catalonia and at the same time contribute their bit to improve Spain.

Q. What would you ask the PP in exchange for the investiture?

R. We start from two premises. We must respect Catalonia, which means not setting it on fire either politically or socially. In this sense, the precedents with the PP do not help. The other is that the voters pay us to carry out parliamentarism and that is what we will do. We would demand the negotiation of a new financing model that at least respects the principle of orderliness.

Q. And what would you ask of the PSOE?

R. We ask the Catalans to vote to defend their interests, whoever the president is. In their day we applaud the pardons. It is true that we do not share the fiscal policy of the PSOE, but we would also put financing on the table.

Q. Is it sustainable to negotiate with a PP that increasingly agrees more with Vox?

R. That Vox enters into any governance equation is a red line for us.

Q. Isn’t the Espai CiU, as an agreement center, already occupied by the PSC and ERC?

R. In part yes, but both defend some very left theses that we do not share. We are a liberal candidacy that is committed to fiscal moderation. We must analyze the incidence and weight of the public sector in GDP. We defend the welfare state, but it is another matter to allow the public waste that we sometimes believe occurs.

Q. We change the austerity recipes for the Keynesian optics. Hasn’t it been done right?

R. It is evident that in moments of crisis the public deficit is resorted to, but I believe that the rulers should be responsible in moments of prosperity or at least not of great crises. It is not about being a friend of Keynes or a friend of Merkel, it is putting common sense, without being ayatollahs of any idea.

Q. Why do you think that the polls do not reflect the good pact role of the PDeCAT in the last legislature?

R. It is true that while our deputies made amendments and negotiated, others tweeted or waved flags, something that perhaps gave more presence at the media level. Precisely for this reason a person like me, who works in the private sector, decides to return to the front line and vindicate that way of doing politics, being useful to everyone in Madrid.

Q. Can this convergent legacy be vindicated by subtracting corruption scandals?

R. Obviously this is a handicap past but, as you understand, when all those situations happened, the candidate who is speaking to you went to school and…

Q. You were already a member of Parliament in 2010…

R. Someone who is in the youth groups paints little or nothing… This candidacy is very young, its representatives want to be a new generation that leads all this, committed to transparency. Of course, focusing everything only on that part has often lost the perspective of the good work that CiU contributed in its day. Citizens are adult enough to gauge what the bad things were and at the same time demand a way of approaching politics.

Q. And he was also a deputy when he set out for the process.

R. So I took the hard way. I preferred to be faithful to my principles and honest with myself and continue in Unió and not have gone with those who seemed to have the majority

Q. Has Junts made a mistake by not agreeing with the Barcelona Provincial Council?

R.. Together, by themselves, they have marginalized themselves from politics and have given up understanding politics in the name of I don’t know what dignity exactly. Voting for Junts is voting for opposition to everything.

