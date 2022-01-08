The former champion’s anger is generated by the debate on whether or not to leave the organization of the Tournament in Cameroon: “They are always the ones who make a mess”, he shouts.

Roger Milla against North Africa. One of the fathers of the Cameroonian football homeland attacked the federations of the Maghreb, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco head-on, accusing them of wanting to destabilize by trying to remove the organization of the African Cup of Nations from Cameroon that starts tomorrow.

ALWAYS THEM – In an interview with French TV5 Milla shot to zero: “It is always the Maghreb countries that make a mess. I’m sorry, but they are always the ones who create chaos. I speak like a brother in Morocco, Egypt and the others, all this is not normal ”.

LET THEY PLAY IN EUROPE – “If they are not Africans, let them go and play in Europe, Asia or somewhere else, but don’t come and mess in Africa. They have always played in Africa, and we have always accepted them so I don’t see why they continue to speak ill of Africa, it is not normal ”.

EUROPEAN PRESSURES – Milla’s anger was generated by the long debate, which arose above all in the north of the Sahara, on whether or not to leave the organization of this Africa Cup of Nations to Cameroon, a country whose tournament was already removed three years ago. for delays in logistical preparation (and awarded to Egypt, which organized the Cup in 2019). In December, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, under pressure from European clubs, asked the African Confederation for a further report on the current conditions in Cameroon, citing political, health and organizational issues, hoping to arrive at the postponement of the tournament. The African federations voted no, but according to what was revealed in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Burkina Faso they had embraced the Fifa thesis. And that sparked Milla’s anger.

January 8, 2022

