The contract of Roger Martinez expires in June 2023 and, after rejecting a renewal offer, everything indicates that it will leave the America club on summer transfers. The Colombian forward will become one of the most attractive free agents on the market and has already drawn the attention of clubs in Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Saudi Arabia.
However, there are also Mexican soccer clubs that are interested in adding Martínez to their squads for the tournament. Opening 2023. According to some journalistic reports, one of these squads would be Blue Cross.
La Máquina Celeste, under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti, will begin its restructuring with the aim of returning to the first places in the competition. It is more than evident that the La Noria team needs to sign strikers in the summer market, since Gonzalo Carneiro, Michael Estrada, Augusto Lotti and Iván Morales have been left behind a lot.
Martínez has been surveyed by some important clubs, such as Boca Juniors, however, the South American striker has not given many clues about his next destination. If Cruz Azul wants to keep the attacker’s services, he will have to open his wallet and make an effort to match the salary he had in the Eagles.
According to newspaper reports, Martínez currently receives an amount close to two million dollars. The Machine would have to get close to this figure to have a chance to hire him.
#Roger #Martínezs #conditions #sign #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply