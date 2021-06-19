The hours for the player Roger Martinez could have the hours counted with the team of Eagles of America. After the rumors about his possible destination, everything seems to indicate that the Colombian striker would be leaving the Azulcrema club to be part of Boca Juniors, as reported by his representative.
Although it is true that the coffee grower does enter into the plans of coach Santiago Solari, it was the player’s agent who revealed that the negotiations with Riquelme continue, and that the last details are being refined for the signing to happen, although he also intends to go out to try their luck in the Old Continent.
“We know Boca’s interest and Román talks often with Roger. They both would like to coincide in a football project at some point, despite the fact that no one from the club spoke to me. He is moved that I call him Roman, but there is also a reality contractual with him America. With regard to Europe, Martínez is consistent and always said that his dream is to return there, beyond that a call from Boca is a beautiful opportunity, “said the representative for TyC Sports.
However, the América team has rejected the offer of 5 million dollars that the Xeneize team put on the table. On 90min We have reported that those in long blue-cream pants will not let Martínez go for less than the 9 million green ones that are intended.
The economic issue would be the obstacle for Roger Martinez I did not sign with Boca Juniors, although Juan Román Riquelme will not lower his guard and continues to work at a forced march to close the contract and convince América to pay half the contract with the amount offered. For its part, the European issue is far from reality, since so far, there are no teams interested in its services.
