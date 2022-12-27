It has been a complex market for América, the club has not been strengthened in the way they would have wanted and they have also suffered the departure of players with whom they expected to be able to face the tournament that begins on January 6, the case most prominent, Guillermo Ochoa. As if that were not enough, as has become a custom, those from Coapa are having problems with the places for unborn children in Mexico, since they do not end up finding accommodation for the discarded.
Within Coapa, the obligation to release at least two soccer players not born in Mexico is maintained, since America has 12 players in this condition and the Liga MX only allows 10 such registrations. One of the names that has sounded the most to be one of those sacrificed is that of Roger Martínez, however, everything indicates that the panorama with the Colombian has changed, this by direct orders from Fernando Ortiz.
Sources close to América have confirmed that Martínez has earned his continuity within the team in the preseason, thus, Ortiz would have interceded and asked the América board for the continuity of the Colombian, whose contract is valid for 6 months, as everything indicates. He will comply and later, in the summer market, he would leave as a free agent. After the imminent continuity of Roger, the two sacrificed will be between the central defenders Jorge Meré and Bruno Valdez and the winger who has recently returned to the club, Leo Suárez.
#Roger #Martínez #continue #America
Leave a Reply