Monday, September 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Roger Martínez: see the agonizing goal for Racing’s miraculous draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Roger Martínez: see the agonizing goal for Racing’s miraculous draw

Close


Close

Libertadores Cup

Roger Martínez, Racing goal.

Roger Martínez, Racing goal.

The Colombian scored in replacement time.

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras comes out on top in the Brazilian duel of the Copa Libertadores

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Roger #Martínez #agonizing #goal #Racings #miraculous #draw

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
AGU defends suspension of current court payment rules

AGU defends suspension of current court payment rules

Recommended

No Result
View All Result