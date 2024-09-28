Racing dreams of winning an international title again after 36 years: on Thursday they beat Athlético Paranaense, from Brazil, 4-1, on a night in which two Colombians had a brilliant performance.

Roger Martínez scored the second goal for Adrián Martínez and then scored the third, from a pass from Juan Fernando Quintero. The two Colombians received a lot of praise for the game that put the ‘Academia’ in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Roger Martínez vs. Atlético Paranaense

Racing Club’s social networks honored Martínez with a video in which he is seen celebrating his goal, to which they played, as background music, a version of El Pescador, the iconic song performed by Totó la Momposina.

However, the player himself contacted Racing’s network managers. “Tell those who upload things on the networks that that last publication they uploaded, where I am doing the dance, that if they can put a champeta, better,” Roger told them.

“I’ll send you the song here and if they play it, it will be much better,” added the Cartagena native. In Racing they listened to him and this was the result, a video in which they also made public the audio of his request.

The song that Roger Martínez chose for his video is called Baila, and it is a performance by DJ Jader Tremendo, K2 for Musical and DJ Memín.

Racing will face Corinthians in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, seeking to win its fourth international title. The club won the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental in 1967 and, in 1988, the extinct Supercopa Sudamericana, which faced the former champions of the Libertadores.

SPORTS