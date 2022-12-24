In America they continue with their squad for the following season, the Coapa team has not had the best performance during the preseason friendlies and it is clear that they are out of rhythm. It is expected that the team will not make more than two more signings and instead, it is a fact that Fernando Ortiz and the team’s board of directors will have to release at least a couple of soccer players not born in Mexico to be within the limit of the Liga MX .
There are several names of the possible discards from the eagles squad, although there are at least 4 names that have more options than the rest of the players to step aside, two central defenders, Jorge Meré and Bruno Valdez, as well as two pieces of the attack, Federico Viñas, whose start has slowed down a bit and Roger Martínez, who does have many more options to be sacrificed.
Martínez has been linked to countless teams since he arrived in America, now it seems that there is a brave man within Liga MX willing to receive one of the footballers who has been most in debt during his time in Mexico, it is the set of Saints. The Torreón team would have already had an approach with the América board to ask about Roger’s future and those from Coapa are willing to negotiate his departure, although the problem would be convincing the player, since it seems he has no intention of continuing inside of national territory in another team other than the eagles.
