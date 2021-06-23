One of the players most criticized by the American fans in recent days is the Colombian Roger Martínez, who came to America with the figure poster, but his poor performance in recent tournaments and his misconduct have made him cry out for his departure from the club.
Santiago Baños, sports president of América, has declared that the Colombian player is being considered for the next tournament and their exit looks very difficult if they fail to pay what the club is asking for. He also ruled out that an agreement has already been reached with Boca Juniors: “There were approaches, there were talks at the time with Boca and then they cooled down, we are not in the parameters that the negotiation can coincide with. Until now, Roger is within the squad, he is considered, he is still a player of America and if it is achieved staying is going to want to have his revenge “, he commented to TUDN.
The Argentine coach Santiago Solari has him so considered in his plans that he has asked him to travel with the first team to the United States to start the preseason, this because several media had reported that the player would no longer travel to arrange his departure.
Much has been said about Roger’s situation in Mexico, as the vast majority of journalists have assured that his poor performance was due to a lack of opportunities he had had with the previous coach, to such an extent that at the time the Colombian’s father left to give some statements about the future of your child.
“It is not so much that he wants to go, but that they do not want to put him to play and who does not want to go when they do not make him play? Although the idea is that both America and Roger are well. days and he is already concentrated. He thinks about America because he has a contract. Once America decides another matter, it is America’s problem. “
His contract with America expires until 2023 and the board is not willing to release him for less than 10 million dollars. We will see what happens in the next few days where there will surely be new news for what will be the start of the tournament in the month of July.
