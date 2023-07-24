Roger Martínez clarifies his future: back to Argentine soccer?

In Argentina there is talk this Sunday of the return of Roger Martinez to Racing of Avellaneda. “

There is already an agreement between the parties,” said a journalist who is an expert in transfers, who assured that the Colombian will arrive in Buenos Aires next week.

back to racing

Precisely, César Luis Merlo, mentioned that Roger comes to “undergo the medical examination and sign a contract. Up as a free agent after passing through America.”

The striker who rang in a moment to Boca Juniorshe would then return to the Academy, where he played in 2013/14 and in 2016, before going to Chinese football.

Roger Martínez, striker for América from Mexico.

Martínez, who made his debut with Racing when he was 19 years old, would sign a contract for a year and a half, that is, until December 2024.

It will be an alternative to gago for the attack in which he also has Maximiliano Romero and Nicolás Reniero.

Similarly, the Argentine press mentions that the 29-year-old from Cartagena had to lower his salary to return to Racing since the offer was below what he earned in America from Mexico.

“Martínez’s return to Racing was confirmed this Sunday night, but the scorer had already given signs because a few days ago he had shared a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen training with the Academy’s clothes,” TyC Sports mentioned.

Matínez, who comes from playing 16 games and scoring two goals this 2023, also posted a photo on Instagram this Sunday where he appears in the Racing shirt in personalized training.

