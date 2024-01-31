The Colombian duo appeared for the first time in 2024 in Racing de Avellaneda. Roger Martínez and Juan Fernando Quintero They were present with goals for the academy against Tigre for the second round of the Argentine League Cup.

At 10 minutes Juan Fernando Quintero lifted a corner kick from the right side, and the ball was headed by Roger Martínez, who scored the second goal for Gustavo Costas' team.

Quintero, in the 70th minute, put his goal on the scoreboard, after the Colombian received the ball in the crescent and shot towards the goalkeeper's left hand post, leaving him with no chance and scoring the third score of the match.

In the end, Racing won 3-0. The first goal was scored by Almendra, 4 minutes into the game.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

