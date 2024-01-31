You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Roger Martínez and Juanfer Quintero.
Roger Martínez and Juanfer Quintero.
Colombian players were protagonists in Argentina.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
The Colombian duo appeared for the first time in 2024 in Racing de Avellaneda. Roger Martínez and Juan Fernando Quintero They were present with goals for the academy against Tigre for the second round of the Argentine League Cup.
At 10 minutes Juan Fernando Quintero lifted a corner kick from the right side, and the ball was headed by Roger Martínez, who scored the second goal for Gustavo Costas' team.
Quintero, in the 70th minute, put his goal on the scoreboard, after the Colombian received the ball in the crescent and shot towards the goalkeeper's left hand post, leaving him with no chance and scoring the third score of the match.
In the end, Racing won 3-0. The first goal was scored by Almendra, 4 minutes into the game.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Roger #Martínez #Juanfer #Quintero #figures #scored #great #goals #Racing
Leave a Reply