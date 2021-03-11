After being 405 days out of the circuit due to an injury to his right knee, which forced him to undergo two operations, Roger Federer once again stepped on the sacred ground in Doha. The Swiss tennis player defeated Daniel Evans (28th ATP) on his return after almost 14 months in an epic battle of almost two and a half hours and this Thursday he will step on the central court of the ATP 250 in Doha.

For the quarterfinals of the Qatari tournament, the world number 6 will face Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (42nd). It will start no earlier than 12 and will be televised by ESPN 2.

The tennis player who turns 40 in August and it seems that he will never cease to be in force will face a tennis player who arrives at the match after having defeated Tunisian Malek Jaziri (262 °) in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

For his part, Federer beat Evans by a tight 7-6 (10/8), 3-6 and 7-5. “You feel good to be back, to be here without looking if I win or lose,” declared the winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments after the match, a record he shares with Spanish Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss returned 405 days after his last appearance, which had been at the 2020 Australian Open, when he fell in the semifinals against Serbian Novak Djokovic, ultimately champion and who repeated the crown this year

The tournament played in Qatar is played on a hard surface and distributes $ 787,930 in prizes. And it’s the one chosen by Your Majesty to get back to the competition.