Roger Federer also surprisingly appears in the audience at the Coldplay concert at the Olimpico in Rome. The famous Swiss tennis player was unexpectedly caught on camera, while Chris Martin was chanting ‘improvised’ verses towards some fans who were being framed in close-up. The moment Federer appeared on the screens, a standing ovation from the audience erupted and the band’s frontman sang some verses for him too: “Hello Roger – said Chris Martin amidst cheers from the Olympic Stadium – you are the most beautiful of all time”.