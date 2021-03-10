Roger Federer returns to an official competition after 14 monthss, leaving behind an injury to one of his knees. He is measured against the British Daniel Evans (28th in the ranking) for the round of 16 of the ATP Doha 250 which is televised on ESPN 2.

Evans comes from defeating Jérémy Chardy (54th) by 6-4, 1-6 and 6-2, with the presence of Your Majesty from the stands.

The 39-year-old Swiss ranks sixth in the world rankings. Their last meeting was 405 days ago, it was a loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open on January 30, 2020..

“I am very happy to return to a tournament again. A lot of time has passed. Expectations are low, but I hope I can surprise myself and maybe others. I know people will think that the only yardstick is titles, trophies, finals and semi-finals, and I’m glad people think that way about me. But honestly the expectations are on a completely different level for me“Federer was sincere on the official ATP site.

“I hope to be one hundred percent for Wimbledon and from then on the season really starts for me. Until then, we’ll see how everything else goes.“, finished the tennis player.

The record with Evans is favorable for the former number one. He faced him three times and he always beat him. In Dubai, when preparing his return to competition, Roger chose the Englishman to be his partner in training.