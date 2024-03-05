pictures

Roger Federer defeated, racket in hand, by a nine-year-old girl. It happened in Shanghai, where the former Swiss tennis player was involved in an episode of “24 Hours with Roger”, the TV series produced around the world. Federer was beaten in a set of table tennis by Guo “Pineapple” Duoer, a great promise in one of the most played sports in China. Not only that: the winner of 20 Slam tournaments risked hitting the girl with a backhand with which she scored a point but which grazed her head.



00:53