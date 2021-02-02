It was made to wait, but the return of Roger Federer to the tennis courts already has a date. It will be in the week of March 8 at the Doha ATP 250. This was confirmed in an interview with the radio SRF from his country the Swiss himself, who will play again after more than a year away from the circuit due to the two operations on his right knee.

“I’ve been thinking about when and where to go back for a long time. It’s been too long a hiatus. Australia came too early for my knee. And that hurts. It’s one of the places where I love to play the most. Now for the first time I have the feeling that my knee is ready for the competition again, “said the winner of 20” greats “, who played his last game precisely in the oceanic Grand Slam in January last year, when he lost in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic.

That was their only contest of the season, which was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former number one took advantage of the break to recover from the first surgery, which he had undergone in February. In June, as the circuit was preparing to resume action, he announced that he would not return until 2021 because a second operation had been performed.

Federer has not played since January last year, when he lost in the Australian Open semi-finals to Djokovic. Photo REUTERS / Issei Kato

Everyone assumed that the return would occur at the Australian Open. However, when in Melbourne they were already waiting for him with open arms, Federer warned that he would not play the first big date of the year. According to reports, he did not want to force his wife and children to comply with the 14-day quarantine required by the Australian government or to be away from his family for five weeks.

In the talk with SRF, the Swiss commented: “I wanted to return to a smaller tournament, where the stress was also a little less. That was important for me and for my team. Because you have to be mentally and physically prepared to chain five games. in five days. I will not play tournaments just because. If the family or the body does not work, I will stop. “

After Doha, a tournament he last played in 2012 and won three times (2005, 2006 and 2011), Federer hopes to be able to play a tournament on slow courts, to which he returned in 2019, with semis at Roland Garros, after avoid them for three seasons. Although he clarified that this is not his priority.

“I will try to play on brick dust again. All, of course, knowing that the important thing is Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open,” he said.

The Swiss confirmed that seeking the title at Wimbledon, where he last won in 2017, is a priority. Photo REUTERS / Daniel Leal-Olivas /

The Swiss had already warned a few months ago that his great goals in 2021 were to seek his ninth title in the All England and the gold medal in singles at the Tokyo event, one of the great “pending accounts” of his career.

And as if to bring peace of mind to his fans, who, due to their long inactivity, feared that they would no longer enjoy their tennis at a competitive level, he assured that his desire to continue and his passion for tennis are intact.

“In the last few months I have been a lot in rehab and conditioning. I had to go through that, but I always enjoyed it. I want to celebrate great victories again. And for that I am ready to continue down a long or difficult road. At this time I thought that I would not follow the sport much and I would be more busy with my children and my rehabilitation. But I was surprised to continue checking results and watching matches. And normally I don’t do that if I don’t participate in a tournament, “he said.

