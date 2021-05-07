Roger Federer’s return to the tennis courts is getting closer and closer. The Swiss is already training on clay with a view to what will be his only two tournaments of the year on this surface, the ATP 250 in Geneva and Roland Garros. as the circuit showed in a post on his Twitter account.

Federer has not played an official match since March in Doha, where he could only beat Dan Evans. He resigned from Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, mandatory stops on the brick dust tour, to focus efforts, at 39, on a tournament in his home country and the great dam, the Musketeers Cup. It will be one of the last times that he can fight for her and he has already warned that he will do “everything possible” to return to the top.