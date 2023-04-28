Roger Federer-Essilux, agreement for a new line of eyewear

Exclusive design licensing agreement between EssilorLuxottica and Roger Federer: the partnership concerns the production and global distribution of Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples eyewear.

He made it known EssilorLuxotticaspecifying that the first collection, developed under the artistic direction of Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples, will be launched in spring 2024.

Roger Federer-Essilux: first RF eyewear collection in 2024

“Roger Federer is a legendary athlete, a passionate entrepreneur and a true personality in the world of fashion and lifestyle“, explains Francesco Milleri, president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, adding that “we share the same values ​​and we are confident that his global notoriety and influence make him the perfect partner for us and for the Oliver Peoples brand”. Roger Federer is “excited to partner with Oliver Peoples. I have been a fan of the brand for years and have always appreciated their amazing craftsmanship combined with their elegant and timeless design. We immediately found ourselves in great harmony in the way we approach our work and for this the brand represents a perfect partner for my first RF eyewear collection in 2024“, concludes the winner of twenty Grand Slam titles and former number one in the ATP ranking.

