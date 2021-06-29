EFE Agency

The swiss Roger Federer was saved from burning in Wimbledon Y advanced from the round in a difficult match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who had to retire at the beginning of the fifth set for a knee injury (6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2 and ret).

Federer, who returned to compete after an early start in one of his favorite tournaments such as Halle, flirted with the elimination on center court of Wimbledon.

He was pragmatic in the first set, with service percentages of 50%, and began to show his lack of rhythm from the second set. He made a terrible tiebreaker and Mannarino tied the game, giving up twice in the third to get 1-2 down at Wimbledon, a circumstance that has only happened to him ten times in history. Three of them he raised, in seven he fell. This was the fourth.

The Helvetian improved a lot for the start of the fourth set, he went ahead 3-0 and the key moment arrived at 4-2, when Mannarino suffered a spectacular fall in which he injured his knee. He tried to continue a couple more games, but with the fourth set lost, he decided to retire so as not to further aggravate his physical condition.

The French, who left in tears, because he was close to getting the most important victory of his career, was applauded by the center and helped by a Federer who dodged the burning, but who will need to raise his level a lot to choose to lift the ninth Wimbledon.

Federer the winner of the duel between the Frenchman will be measured in the second round Richard Gasquet and the Japanese Yuichi Sugita.

