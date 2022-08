Roger E. Mosley died. The actor was 83, as TMZ recalls. Mosley played the role of ‘TC’ in the Magnum PI series alongside Tom Selleck. The actor’s death was announced by his daughter. Mosley starred in 158 episodes of Magnum PI over 8 seasons. He also took part in other successful series between the 70s and 80s, with appearances on Love Boat, Sanford andn Son, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch.