Dorchy: a piece of Le Mans history

He passed away at the age of 78 Roger DorchyFrench driver perhaps unknown to most but who in reality will always be part of the history of motorsport and, in particular, of 24 Hours of Le Mans. More than for his total fourteen participations in the famous transalpine endurance race at the turn of the 70s and 80s, Dorchy wrote a unique chapter of this competition in 1988the season in which he took to the track at the wheel of the Welter-Meunier P88 motorized Peugeot. It was with this car that he reached a speed records unimaginable, and which will probably remain his forever.

The highest top speed in history

In that edition, on 5.8km Mulsanne Straight (today interrupted by the chicane introduced in 1990), Dorchy hit the breakneck speed of 405 km/h. Born in 1944, he made his debut at Le Mans in 1974 with the Porsche Carrera 911, continuing his relationship with the German company until 1978. It was from the following year that he began his partnership with WM, establishing his best overall result in 1980, touching the podium with 4th place and finishing 2nd in the GTP category. After a brief experience with BMW in 1984, with which he finished 3rd in the 500 km of Monza, Dorchy entered the annals in 1988, before finally retiring in 2002 at the age of 58.

Roger Dorchy s’est éteint hier. Il était surtout connu pour avoir atteint 407 km/h dans les Hunaudiaires en 1988 (5823 m de ligne droite à l’époque) avec sa WM P88. The record will be set at 405… for the marketing of the new Peugeot, bearing this number. pic.twitter.com/O2FjMRMc1Q — Au Rupteur (@AuRupteur) July 27, 2023

The primacy correction

Regarding the record achieved, in reality the Frenchman went even slightly faster than the officially recognized 405 km/h, and to explain the reason for this change on Dorchy himself in an old interview: “That year I ran with Claude Haldi and Daniel Raulet, I set the record around 9pm in ideal conditions – tells – that year they had resurfaced the Hunaudières, and it was billiards. They had also moved the speed camera a little farther than usual, just before the Mulsanne hump, which you couldn’t take straight on. The record came naturally, I wasn’t looking for it and of course I only learned about it later. It was 407 hourseven if it was corrected to 405 for advertising reasons. It was the year in which Peugeot launched the 405 and although it was not involved in what WM did, it was convenient for it to use the record. The WM actually went even further: it reached 416 hours in a private test on a closed-to-traffic stretch of highway. At the wheel, however, was François Migault, I was a little sorry, but they called me late and I arrived after the fact”.