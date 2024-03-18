Roger of the Eagle He became one of the most beloved figures by viewers during the early 2000s for his role as co-host of the programs 'R con erre' and 'Habacilar', both hosted by Raúl Romero. The popular 'Chivito' was missing from television for a few years, but in 2022 he returned and made a short appearance in the reality show 'Esto es Habacilar'. After that, he was no longer seen on the small screen, until 2024, in which Roger surprised by saying that he is now dedicated to being a healer and exorcist.

What does Roger del Águila do after leaving TV?

Roger of the Eagle He was seen on the program 'The corner of the VAR', hosted by Omar Ruíz de Somocurcio, a few days ago. In conversation with the sports journalist, the popular 'Chivito' said that his life took a decisive turn when he received spiritual messages through visualizations.

To corroborate what he mentioned, Del Águila showed some videos he recorded of what he experienced when contacted by these “superior beings.” Later, Roger commented that he moved to Bagua, in Amazonas, to work as a healer and also as an exorcist. “I don't try to convince people, I just help them in whatever way I can and, for that reason, I created a center specialized in that,” he said.

Del Águila also pointed out that he even went to a psychiatrist to rule out whether he has any mental health problems as a result of what he experienced.

In 2022, Del Águila gave an interview for 'Magaly TV, la firma' and taught her holistic center, where she taught purification workshops, gave spiritual retreats and did the laying on of hands. In this report, broadcast by Magaly Medina's program, it was revealed that Roger had his own brand of healing concoctions, called Saumerio del Águila.

What did Raúl Romero say when he saw Roger del Águila as a healer?

Upon learning about the new facet of his former partner in 'Habacilar', Raul Romero He congratulated him on that occasion. “Dear Roger… how nice to believe and how nice to do it with the intention and desire to do good. A big hug,” wrote the popular 'Cara de haba' in a publication Roger of the Eagle.

How old is Roger del Águila?

Roger of the Eagle He was born on February 22, 1974 in the city of Trujillo, in La Libertad. He has worked in the artistic world as an actor, conductor, musician, music producer, screenwriter and composer. Roger began his career at the Lima Theater Club, then studied at Roberto Ángeles' Actoral Training Workshop. He also continued studies with Alberto Ísola and later took improvisation and clown courses with July Naters.

Del Águila has participated in numerous productions such as 'Talk show', 'El Buen Pedro', 'Maybe tomorrow', 'Until the mother-in-law separates us', 'El santo convento' and 'Two toads, a queen'.

